Unusual Put Option Trade in American Airlines Group (AAL) Worth $155.72K

On April 18, 2023 at 12:04:04 ET an unusually large $155.72K block of Put contracts in American Airlines Group (AAL) was sold, with a strike price of $14.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.23 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.40th percentile of all recent large trades made in AAL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1002 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.13%, a decrease of 3.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 396,278K shares. The put/call ratio of AAL is 2.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Airlines Group is $17.28. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 31.92% from its latest reported closing price of $13.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Airlines Group is $51,177MM, an increase of 4.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,620K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares, representing an increase of 51.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 99.70% over the last quarter.

IYY - iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 7.90% over the last quarter.

SPINX - SIIT S&P 500 Index Fund - holds 87K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 947K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Orion Portfolio Solutions holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 19.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 99.88% over the last quarter.

American Airlines Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Airlines Group Inc. is the parent company of American Airlines. Together with regional partner American Eagle, American Airlines offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations in 50 countries. American Airlines is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members and members-elect offer nearly 14,250 flights daily to 1,000 destinations in 150 countries.

See all American Airlines Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.