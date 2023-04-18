Unusual Put Option Trade in American Airlines Group (AAL) Worth $150.74K

On April 18, 2023 at 11:51:45 ET an unusually large $150.74K block of Put contracts in American Airlines Group (AAL) was sold, with a strike price of $14.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.17 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.19th percentile of all recent large trades made in AAL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1002 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.13%, a decrease of 3.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 396,278K shares. The put/call ratio of AAL is 2.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Airlines Group is $17.28. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 31.92% from its latest reported closing price of $13.10.

The projected annual revenue for American Airlines Group is $51,177MM, an increase of 4.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mv Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 22.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Capital Wealth Alliance holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mach-1 Financial Group holds 42K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 91.62% over the last quarter.

GATAX - The Gabelli Asset Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 52.23% over the last quarter.

American Airlines Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Airlines Group Inc. is the parent company of American Airlines. Together with regional partner American Eagle, American Airlines offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations in 50 countries. American Airlines is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members and members-elect offer nearly 14,250 flights daily to 1,000 destinations in 150 countries.

