Unusual Put Option Trade in American Airlines Group (AAL) Worth $1,158.18K

On April 4, 2023 at 13:42:31 ET an unusually large $1,158.18K block of Put contracts in American Airlines Group (AAL) was bought, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 654 days (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 8.33 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in AAL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.70% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Airlines Group is $17.69. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 22.70% from its latest reported closing price of $14.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Airlines Group is $51,177MM, an increase of 4.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1011 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.12%, a decrease of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 397,674K shares. The put/call ratio of AAL is 2.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 38,099K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,955K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 2.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,733K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,454K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 1.03% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 19,365K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,400K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 1.88% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 16,743K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,590K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 2.60% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 16,712K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,590K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 2.02% over the last quarter.

American Airlines Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Airlines Group Inc. is the parent company of American Airlines. Together with regional partner American Eagle, American Airlines offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations in 50 countries. American Airlines is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members and members-elect offer nearly 14,250 flights daily to 1,000 destinations in 150 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.