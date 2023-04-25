Unusual Put Option Trade in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - (AMC) Worth $500.24K

On April 25, 2023 at 14:01:22 ET an unusually large $500.24K block of Put contracts in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - (AMC) was bought, with a strike price of $8.00 / share, expiring in 87 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.42 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.19th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMC is 0.08%, an increase of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 133,804K shares. The put/call ratio of AMC is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.55% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - is $2.30. The forecasts range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents a decrease of 53.55% from its latest reported closing price of $4.96.

The projected annual revenue for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - is $4,784MM, an increase of 22.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMLIX - Wilmington Large-Cap Strategy Fund Class I Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 176.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 83.38% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 51.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 63.08% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 609K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 22.19% over the last quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming.

