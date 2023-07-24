Unusual Put Option Trade in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - (AMC) Worth $399.00K

On July 24, 2023 at 14:50:24 ET an unusually large $399.00K block of Put contracts in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - (AMC) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 53 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.94 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.73th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMC is 0.15%, an increase of 86.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 138,828K shares. The put/call ratio of AMC is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.45% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - is 2.31. The forecasts range from a low of 0.50 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents a decrease of 47.45% from its latest reported closing price of 4.40.

The projected annual revenue for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - is 4,784MM, an increase of 17.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,026K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,170K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 12.65% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,548K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,699K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 16.84% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,515K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,599K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 21.53% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,193K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,112K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 17.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,165K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,891K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 18.43% over the last quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming.

