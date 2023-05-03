Unusual Put Option Trade in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - (AMC) Worth $3,100.00K

On May 3, 2023 at 11:16:07 ET an unusually large $3,100.00K block of Put contracts in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - (AMC) was sold, with a strike price of $6.00 / share, expiring in 44 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 15.59 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 7.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMC is 0.07%, a decrease of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 133,732K shares. The put/call ratio of AMC is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.11% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - is $2.30. The forecasts range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents a decrease of 58.11% from its latest reported closing price of $5.50.

The projected annual revenue for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - is $4,784MM, an increase of 22.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SFYX - SoFi Next 500 ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%.

BBVLX - Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 10.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 45.43% over the last quarter.

VRVIX - Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 232K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 2.29% over the last quarter.

IWB - iShares Russell 1000 ETF holds 396K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 45.31% over the last quarter.

PEXMX - T. Rowe Price Extended Equity Market Index Fund holds 80K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming.

