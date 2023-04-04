Unusual Put Option Trade in AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Worth $5,400.00K

On April 4, 2023 at 10:09:36 ET an unusually large $5,400.00K block of Put contracts in AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) was bought, with a strike price of $4.00 / share, expiring in 45 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 44.36 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in AMC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.91% Downside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings is $2.30. The forecasts range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents a decrease of 54.91% from its latest reported closing price of $5.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AMC Entertainment Holdings is $4,784MM, an increase of 22.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 5.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMC is 0.05%, a decrease of 33.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.76% to 134,145K shares. The put/call ratio of AMC is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,170K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,513K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 43.79% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,699K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,122K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 43.56% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,599K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,957K shares, representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 45.03% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,112K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,947K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 42.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,891K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,843K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 45.55% over the last quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.