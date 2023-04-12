Unusual Put Option Trade in Amazon.com (AMZN) Worth $29,667.00K

On April 12, 2023 at 14:12:45 ET an unusually large $29,667.00K block of Put contracts in Amazon.com (AMZN) was bought, with a strike price of $150.00 / share, expiring in 65 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.32 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in AMZN options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amazon.com is $136.25. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $164.32. The average price target represents an increase of 36.36% from its latest reported closing price of $99.92.

The projected annual revenue for Amazon.com is $575,744MM, an increase of 12.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5925 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZN is 1.36%, a decrease of 41.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 6,745,882K shares. The put/call ratio of AMZN is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 263,585K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258,307K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 29.95% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 218,514K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282,602K shares, representing a decrease of 29.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 43.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 205,175K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200,916K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 30.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 161,535K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157,659K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 29.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 114,501K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,509K shares, representing an increase of 12.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 22.26% over the last quarter.

Amazon.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

