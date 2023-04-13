Unusual Put Option Trade in Amazon.com (AMZN) Worth $20,159.50K

On April 13, 2023 at 15:53:16 ET an unusually large $20,159.50K block of Put contracts in Amazon.com (AMZN) was sold, with a strike price of $190.00 / share, expiring in 64 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.92 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMZN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5925 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZN is 1.37%, a decrease of 41.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 6,749,326K shares. The put/call ratio of AMZN is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amazon.com is $136.25. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $164.32. The average price target represents an increase of 39.27% from its latest reported closing price of $97.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amazon.com is $575,744MM, an increase of 12.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON Janus Henderson Forty Portfolio holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 55.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 39.41% over the last quarter.

Oversea-Chinese Banking CORP holds 582K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee holds 81K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BKD Wealth Advisors holds 40K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Waratah Capital Advisors holds 150K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 90.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 99.16% over the last quarter.

Amazon.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

See all Amazon.com regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.