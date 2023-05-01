Unusual Put Option Trade in Amazon.com (AMZN) Worth $15,328.00K

On May 1, 2023 at 15:37:42 ET an unusually large $15,328.00K block of Put contracts in Amazon.com (AMZN) was sold, with a strike price of $150.00 / share, expiring in 46 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.65 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.94th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMZN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5945 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 144 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZN is 1.55%, a decrease of 25.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 6,725,204K shares. The put/call ratio of AMZN is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amazon.com is $135.49. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $164.32. The average price target represents an increase of 28.48% from its latest reported closing price of $105.45.

The projected annual revenue for Amazon.com is $575,744MM, an increase of 9.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 684K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management holds 45K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund holds 636K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Leisure Capital Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 9.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 124,353.84% over the last quarter.

HCSRX - The Catholic SRI Growth Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 31.28% over the last quarter.

Amazon.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

