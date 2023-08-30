Unusual Put Option Trade in Altria Group (MO) Worth $397.50K

On August 30, 2023 at 14:02:49 ET an unusually large $397.50K block of Put contracts in Altria Group (MO) was sold, with a strike price of $42.50 / share, expiring in 296 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.74 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MO options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2697 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altria Group. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MO is 0.34%, a decrease of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 1,246,670K shares. The put/call ratio of MO is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.58% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altria Group is 50.38. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.58% from its latest reported closing price of 43.97.

The projected annual revenue for Altria Group is 21,696MM, an increase of 5.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 96,402K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,855K shares, representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 2.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,680K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,268K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 43,616K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,030K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 2.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,501K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,664K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 37,025K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,856K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Altria Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altria Group, Inc. (previously known as Philip Morris Companies, Inc.) is an American corporation and one of the largest producers and marketers of tobacco, cigarettes and related products. It operates worldwide. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Additional reading:

