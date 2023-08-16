Unusual Put Option Trade in Alteryx Inc - (AYX) Worth $9,672.00K

On August 16, 2023 at 14:11:45 ET an unusually large $9,672.00K block of Put contracts in Alteryx Inc - (AYX) was bought, with a strike price of $70.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.19 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in AYX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alteryx Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYX is 0.25%, a decrease of 18.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 59,763K shares. The put/call ratio of AYX is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.59% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alteryx Inc - is 68.65. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 128.59% from its latest reported closing price of 30.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alteryx Inc - is 987MM, an increase of 9.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 3,044K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,783K shares, representing a decrease of 57.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 28.34% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,967K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,596K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 13.69% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 2,662K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bares Capital Management holds 2,138K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares, representing a decrease of 18.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,039K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares, representing a decrease of 48.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 50.18% over the last quarter.

Alteryx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.