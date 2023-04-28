Unusual Put Option Trade in Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG) Worth $739.66K

On April 28, 2023 at 09:52:05 ET an unusually large $739.66K block of Put contracts in Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG) was bought, with a strike price of $100.00 / share, expiring in 231 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.67 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.66th percentile of all recent large trades made in GOOG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet Inc. Class C. This is an increase of 144 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOG is 1.14%, a decrease of 23.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 4,123,379K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOG is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphabet Inc. Class C is $127.61. The forecasts range from a low of $91.21 to a high of $168.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.76% from its latest reported closing price of $108.37.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet Inc. Class C is $315,766MM, an increase of 10.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Asset Management One Co. holds 2,384K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Bfsg holds 39K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

HADAX - Hartford Balanced Hls Fund Ia holds 578K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 10.72% over the last quarter.

CAPAX - Federated Capital Income Fund Shares holds 43K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Middleton holds 46K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

