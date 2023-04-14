Unusual Put Option Trade in Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG) Worth $474.52K

On April 14, 2023 at 11:23:45 ET an unusually large $474.52K block of Put contracts in Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG) was sold, with a strike price of $107.50 / share, expiring in 63 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.83 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.48th percentile of all recent large trades made in GOOG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet Inc. Class C. This is an increase of 134 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOG is 1.04%, a decrease of 31.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 4,144,221K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOG is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.54% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphabet Inc. Class C is $128.25. The forecasts range from a low of $91.20 to a high of $168.77. The average price target represents an increase of 18.54% from its latest reported closing price of $108.19.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet Inc. Class C is $315,766MM, an increase of 11.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 17.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 1.69% over the last quarter.

MOTO - SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - Multimanager Aggressive Equity Portfolio Class IB holds 89K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing a decrease of 34.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 29.96% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 721.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 90.54% over the last quarter.

Naples Global Advisors holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Alphabet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

