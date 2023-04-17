Unusual Put Option Trade in Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG) Worth $360.00K

On April 17, 2023 at 09:39:25 ET an unusually large $360.00K block of Put contracts in Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG) was bought, with a strike price of $110.00 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.26 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.39th percentile of all recent large trades made in GOOG options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4726 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet Inc. Class C. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOG is 1.05%, a decrease of 30.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 4,145,939K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOG is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.16% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphabet Inc. Class C is $128.25. The forecasts range from a low of $91.20 to a high of $168.77. The average price target represents an increase of 17.16% from its latest reported closing price of $109.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet Inc. Class C is $315,766MM, an increase of 11.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

F3Logic holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Key FInancial holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TrinityPoint Wealth holds 185K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Prentice Wealth Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 111,068.93% over the last quarter.

Verity & Verity holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Alphabet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

See all Alphabet Inc. Class C regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.