Unusual Put Option Trade in Alphabet Inc - (GOOGL) Worth $9,024.00K

On April 26, 2023 at 12:17:48 ET an unusually large $9,024.00K block of Put contracts in Alphabet Inc - (GOOGL) was bought, with a strike price of $130.00 / share, expiring in 51 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 8.93 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GOOGL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet Inc -. This is an increase of 190 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOGL is 1.31%, a decrease of 26.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 5,060,031K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOGL is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.30% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphabet Inc - is $127.01. The forecasts range from a low of $90.78 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.30% from its latest reported closing price of $103.85.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet Inc - is $315,766MM, an increase of 10.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - New World Fund Class 1 holds 71K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 7.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 20.33% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Financial Partners holds 830K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares, representing an increase of 16.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 49.89% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Academic Strategies Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 58K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 13.61% over the last quarter.

Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF - holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 5.11% over the last quarter.

MCGFX - AMG Managers Montag & Caldwell Growth Fund CLASS N SHARES holds 133K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

