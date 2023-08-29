Unusual Put Option Trade in Alphabet Inc - Class C (GOOG) Worth $272.00K

On August 29, 2023 at 10:21:00 ET an unusually large $272.00K block of Put contracts in Alphabet Inc - Class C (GOOG) was bought, with a strike price of $125.00 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.01 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 83.92th percentile of all recent large trades made in GOOG options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4915 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet Inc - Class C. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOG is 1.39%, an increase of 4.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 3,927,038K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOG is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.02% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphabet Inc - Class C is 150.26. The forecasts range from a low of 122.57 to a high of $210.62. The average price target represents an increase of 14.02% from its latest reported closing price of 131.79.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet Inc - Class C is 315,766MM, an increase of 9.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 155,721K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156,692K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 6.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 121,680K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,158K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 112,848K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,631K shares, representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 126.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 98,218K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,335K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 86,238K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,491K shares, representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 896.76% over the last quarter.

Alphabet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

