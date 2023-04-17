Unusual Put Option Trade in Alphabet (GOOGL) Worth $1,378.11K

On April 17, 2023 at 09:32:31 ET an unusually large $1,378.11K block of Put contracts in Alphabet (GOOGL) was sold, with a strike price of $105.00 / share, expiring in 11 day(s) (on April 28, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.44 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.76th percentile of all recent large trades made in GOOGL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOGL is 1.21%, a decrease of 32.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 5,054,895K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOGL is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphabet is $127.66. The forecasts range from a low of $90.78 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.26% from its latest reported closing price of $108.87.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet is $315,766MM, an increase of 11.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kids Capital Management holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Congress Wealth Management holds 165K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 110,726.59% over the last quarter.

Radnor Capital Management holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 120,415.12% over the last quarter.

Webster Bank, N. A. holds 138K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 98,178.67% over the last quarter.

JSFBX - John Hancock Seaport Long holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 60.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 168.39% over the last quarter.

Alphabet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

