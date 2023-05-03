Unusual Put Option Trade in Allstate Corp (ALL) Worth $205.02K

On May 3, 2023 at 13:26:11 ET an unusually large $205.02K block of Put contracts in Allstate Corp (ALL) was sold, with a strike price of $110.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.26 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ALL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2064 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate Corp. This is a decrease of 76 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL is 0.41%, an increase of 9.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.62% to 228,625K shares. The put/call ratio of ALL is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allstate Corp is $142.80. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $184.80. The average price target represents an increase of 27.06% from its latest reported closing price of $112.39.

The projected annual revenue for Allstate Corp is $48,790MM, a decrease of 5.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Comerica Bank holds 73K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 19.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 99.88% over the last quarter.

FIUTX - Delaware Equity Income Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 111.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 55.48% over the last quarter.

Gofen & Glossberg holds 171K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

TOWFX - Towpath Focus Fund Institutional Share Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value V.I. Fund Class I holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 28.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 23.05% over the last quarter.

Allstate Corp Declares $0.89 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.89 per share ($3.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.85 per share.

At the current share price of $112.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.32%, the lowest has been 1.61%, and the highest has been 3.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.65%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Allstate Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life's uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan 'You're in Good Hands with Allstate.'

