Unusual Put Option Trade in Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Worth $405.00K

On April 25, 2023 at 15:04:47 ET an unusually large $405.00K block of Put contracts in Allegiant Travel (ALGT) was bought, with a strike price of $100.00 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ALGT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegiant Travel. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGT is 0.24%, an increase of 83.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 19,518K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGT is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allegiant Travel is $105.67. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $132.30. The average price target represents an increase of 4.82% from its latest reported closing price of $100.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Allegiant Travel is $2,568MM, an increase of 11.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 28K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 130.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 61.69% over the last quarter.

KBC Group holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYLD - Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 30K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allegiant Travel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allegiant Travel Company operates as a leisure travel company. The Company offers flight transport, hotel booking, car rentals, travel management, and other related services. Allegiant Travel serves customers worldwide.

See all Allegiant Travel regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.