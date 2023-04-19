Unusual Put Option Trade in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (BABA) Worth $9,581.25K

On April 19, 2023 at 13:05:12 ET an unusually large $9,581.25K block of Put contracts in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (BABA) was sold, with a strike price of $130.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.12 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.32th percentile of all recent large trades made in BABA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABA is 1.02%, a decrease of 0.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 468,457K shares. The put/call ratio of BABA is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR is $148.53. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 55.55% from its latest reported closing price of $95.49.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR is $991,825MM, an increase of 14.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $62.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVSE - Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 64.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Thornburg Investment Management holds 508K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 60.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 168.56% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 4,692K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,014K shares, representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 3.69% over the last quarter.

THOAX - Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund - holds 155K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 79.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 341.70% over the last quarter.

Cabot Wealth Management holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alibaba Group Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

