Unusual Put Option Trade in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (BABA) Worth $9,300.00K

On May 3, 2023 at 15:45:34 ET an unusually large $9,300.00K block of Put contracts in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (BABA) was bought, with a strike price of $120.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.25 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.85th percentile of all recent large trades made in BABA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

There are 1614 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABA is 1.02%, a decrease of 0.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.19% to 467,620K shares. The put/call ratio of BABA is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.75% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR is $148.18. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 81.75% from its latest reported closing price of $81.53.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR is $991,825MM, an increase of 14.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $62.78.

Evolution Wealth Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 386.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 22,622.98% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 285K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 32.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 53.46% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 1,127K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664K shares, representing a decrease of 47.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 80.19% over the last quarter.

WealthPLAN Partners holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,279K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares, representing an increase of 22.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 33.92% over the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

