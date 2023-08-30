Unusual Put Option Trade in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (BABA) Worth $20,960.00K

On August 30, 2023 at 15:39:42 ET an unusually large $20,960.00K block of Put contracts in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (BABA) was bought, with a strike price of $120.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.62 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in BABA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 114 owner(s) or 6.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABA is 0.92%, a decrease of 26.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 443,901K shares. The put/call ratio of BABA is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.62% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR is 139.86. The forecasts range from a low of 92.92 to a high of $192.15. The average price target represents an increase of 51.62% from its latest reported closing price of 92.24.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR is 991,825MM, an increase of 10.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 62.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 18,346K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares, representing an increase of 94.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 1,383.20% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 17,352K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,283K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 21.52% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 14,598K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,634K shares, representing an increase of 13.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,677K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,034K shares, representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 96.81% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 9,977K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,671K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 31.71% over the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

