Unusual Put Option Trade in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (BABA) Worth $10,740.50K

On April 20, 2023 at 14:38:45 ET an unusually large $10,740.50K block of Put contracts in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (BABA) was bought, with a strike price of $210.00 / share, expiring in 57 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.13 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.20th percentile of all recent large trades made in BABA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 54 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABA is 1.02%, a decrease of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 467,713K shares. The put/call ratio of BABA is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR is $148.53. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 58.88% from its latest reported closing price of $93.49.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR is $991,825MM, an increase of 14.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $62.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 29.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 59,509.09% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 263K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Mystic Asset Management holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Delaware Vip Trust - Delaware Vip Emerging Markets Series Standard Class holds 144K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 5.49% over the last quarter.

Arnhold holds 72K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 13.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 15.65% over the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

