Unusual Put Option Trade in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ADR (BABA) Worth $21,084.00K

On April 12, 2023 at 13:43:43 ET an unusually large $21,084.00K block of Put contracts in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ADR (BABA) was sold, with a strike price of $195.00 / share, expiring in 65 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.07 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in BABA options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited ADR is $148.53. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 48.89% from its latest reported closing price of $99.76.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Limited ADR is $991,825MM, an increase of 14.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $62.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ADR. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABA is 0.97%, a decrease of 4.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 468,966K shares. The put/call ratio of BABA is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 21,581K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,903K shares, representing a decrease of 15.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 17,279K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,386K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 13,979K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,174K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 13,086K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,413K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 24.35% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 10,889K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,059K shares, representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 11.23% over the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

