Unusual Put Option Trade in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ADR (BABA) Worth $10,967.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 15:26:40 ET an unusually large $10,967.00K block of Put contracts in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ADR (BABA) was sold, with a strike price of $195.00 / share, expiring in 59 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.47 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.30th percentile of all recent large trades made in BABA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ADR. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABA is 1.01%, a decrease of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 468,457K shares. The put/call ratio of BABA is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.05% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited ADR is $148.53. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 54.05% from its latest reported closing price of $96.42.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Limited ADR is $991,825MM, an increase of 14.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $62.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 2,661K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing an increase of 82.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 596.40% over the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman holds 132K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Sunbelt Securities holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 8.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 32.68% over the last quarter.

LCDAX - Lord Abbett Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

