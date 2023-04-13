Unusual Put Option Trade in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ADR (BABA) Worth $10,851.50K

On April 13, 2023 at 15:54:57 ET an unusually large $10,851.50K block of Put contracts in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ADR (BABA) was sold, with a strike price of $195.00 / share, expiring in 64 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.85 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.47th percentile of all recent large trades made in BABA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ADR. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABA is 0.99%, a decrease of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 468,594K shares. The put/call ratio of BABA is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.28% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited ADR is $148.53. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 58.28% from its latest reported closing price of $93.84.

The projected annual revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Limited ADR is $991,825MM, an increase of 14.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $62.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 72K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Coulter & Justus Financial Services holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 54.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 37.77% over the last quarter.

Royal Fund Management holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 500K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TBH Global Asset Management holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABA by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

