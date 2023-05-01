Unusual Put Option Trade in Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Worth $57.00K

On May 1, 2023 at 13:32:49 ET an unusually large $57.00K block of Put contracts in Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) was sold, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 228 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 37.86 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ALDX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aldeyra Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALDX is 0.24%, an increase of 168.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.16% to 35,896K shares. The put/call ratio of ALDX is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aldeyra Therapeutics is $20.91. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 119.41% from its latest reported closing price of $9.53.

The projected annual revenue for Aldeyra Therapeutics is $20MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HRSCX - Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund holds 591K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares, representing a decrease of 23.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 12.12% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 21.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 27.75% over the last quarter.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 214K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares, representing a decrease of 77.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 28.85% over the last quarter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company's lead investigational compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease and result in cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company's clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in development for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

