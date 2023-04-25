Unusual Put Option Trade in Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Worth $833.10K

On April 25, 2023 at 15:30:36 ET an unusually large $833.10K block of Put contracts in Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) was bought, with a strike price of $110.00 / share, expiring in 87 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.02 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.83th percentile of all recent large trades made in ABNB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb, Inc.. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABNB is 0.50%, an increase of 18.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 314,540K shares. The put/call ratio of ABNB is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airbnb, Inc. is $138.07. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.91% from its latest reported closing price of $116.12.

The projected annual revenue for Airbnb, Inc. is $9,583MM, an increase of 14.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Keystone Financial Group holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 22.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 37.82% over the last quarter.

Dalton Investments holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VMCTX - Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 49K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 7.87% over the last quarter.

Cribstone Capital Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Airbnb Background Information

Airbnb is a community based on connection and belonging-a community that was born in 2008 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe. Hosts on Airbnb are everyday people who share their worlds to provide guests with the feeling of connection and being at home.

