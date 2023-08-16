Unusual Put Option Trade in Airbnb Inc - (ABNB) Worth $3,793.50K

On August 16, 2023 at 14:11:37 ET an unusually large $3,793.50K block of Put contracts in Airbnb Inc - (ABNB) was bought, with a strike price of $143.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 8.19 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ABNB options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb Inc -. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABNB is 0.42%, a decrease of 7.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 329,969K shares. The put/call ratio of ABNB is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.08% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airbnb Inc - is 139.04. The forecasts range from a low of 97.97 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.08% from its latest reported closing price of 129.85.

The projected annual revenue for Airbnb Inc - is 9,583MM, an increase of 5.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 21,875K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,424K shares, representing an increase of 20.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,314K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,402K shares, representing a decrease of 20.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,303K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,991K shares, representing an increase of 15.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 83.65% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 11,554K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,903K shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 5.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,396K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,890K shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 40.59% over the last quarter.

Airbnb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Airbnb is a community based on connection and belonging-a community that was born in 2008 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe. Hosts on Airbnb are everyday people who share their worlds to provide guests with the feeling of connection and being at home.

