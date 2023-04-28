Unusual Put Option Trade in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Worth $88.20K

On April 28, 2023 at 12:05:30 ET an unusually large $88.20K block of Put contracts in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 112 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.63 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.08th percentile of all recent large trades made in AFRM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affirm Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRM is 0.40%, a decrease of 7.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 216,001K shares. The put/call ratio of AFRM is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.98% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Affirm Holdings, Inc. is $13.82. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 35.98% from its latest reported closing price of $10.16.

The projected annual revenue for Affirm Holdings, Inc. is $1,672MM, an increase of 12.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen S&p 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 132K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 47.32% over the last quarter.

GINN - Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,677K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803K shares, representing a decrease of 67.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 71.69% over the last quarter.

Affirm Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, Affirm is building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

