Unusual Put Option Trade in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Worth $116.00K

On April 14, 2023 at 13:02:50 ET an unusually large $116.00K block of Put contracts in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 35 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.10 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 80.74th percentile of all recent large trades made in AFRM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affirm Holdings, Inc.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRM is 0.39%, a decrease of 11.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 211,952K shares. The put/call ratio of AFRM is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Affirm Holdings, Inc. is $13.93. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 22.50% from its latest reported closing price of $11.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Affirm Holdings, Inc. is $1,672MM, an increase of 12.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACWI - iShares MSCI ACWI ETF holds 68K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 23.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 16.51% over the last quarter.

PEAK6 Investments holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 26.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 18.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 42.99% over the last quarter.

Affirm Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, Affirm is building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

See all Affirm Holdings, Inc. regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.