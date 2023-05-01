Unusual Put Option Trade in Affirm Holdings Inc - (AFRM) Worth $152.00K

On May 1, 2023 at 13:18:58 ET an unusually large $152.00K block of Put contracts in Affirm Holdings Inc - (AFRM) was sold, with a strike price of $9.00 / share, expiring in 18 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.64 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.98th percentile of all recent large trades made in AFRM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 650 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affirm Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRM is 0.40%, a decrease of 7.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 215,929K shares. The put/call ratio of AFRM is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.11% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Affirm Holdings Inc - is $13.82. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 40.11% from its latest reported closing price of $9.86.

The projected annual revenue for Affirm Holdings Inc - is $1,672MM, an increase of 12.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HNASX - Growth Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRINCIPAL VARIABLE CONTRACTS FUNDS INC - LargeCap Growth Account I Class 1 holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 51.62% over the last quarter.

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Large Cap Index Master Portfolio holds 136K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 23.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 38.24% over the last quarter.

FINX - Global X FinTech ETF holds 315K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares, representing a decrease of 12.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 47.00% over the last quarter.

Tredje AP-fonden holds 39K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Affirm Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, Affirm is building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

