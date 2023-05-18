Unusual Put Option Trade in Advisorshares Trust - AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) Worth $165.00K

On May 18, 2023 at 10:01:25 ET an unusually large $165.00K block of Put contracts in Advisorshares Trust - AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) was bought, with a strike price of $8.00 / share, expiring in 246 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.46 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.74th percentile of all recent large trades made in MSOS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advisorshares Trust - AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSOS is 0.25%, a decrease of 19.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.38% to 23,780K shares. The put/call ratio of MSOS is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 4,584K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,159K shares, representing an increase of 31.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSOS by 9.60% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 3,118K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,102K shares, representing an increase of 32.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSOS by 33.69% over the last quarter.

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds 2,102K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402K shares, representing a decrease of 14.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSOS by 20.06% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 1,568K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares, representing an increase of 15.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSOS by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 1,364K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing an increase of 85.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSOS by 379.51% over the last quarter.

