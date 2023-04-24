Unusual Put Option Trade in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Worth $4,273.86K

On April 24, 2023 at 09:40:35 ET an unusually large $4,273.86K block of Put contracts in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was bought, with a strike price of $100.00 / share, expiring in 53 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.02 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2905 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMD is 0.58%, an increase of 12.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 1,233,529K shares. The put/call ratio of AMD is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advanced Micro Devices is $100.74. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.92% from its latest reported closing price of $88.43.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Micro Devices is $25,222MM, an increase of 6.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ironwood Investment Counsel holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bender Robert & Associates holds 31K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 132,378.66% over the last quarter.

CoreCap Advisors holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 88,590.75% over the last quarter.

Ieq Capital holds 53K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 906K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares, representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies - the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible.

