Unusual Put Option Trade in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Worth $3,315.00K

On August 22, 2023 at 09:30:01 ET an unusually large $3,315.00K block of Put contracts in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was bought, with a strike price of $90.00 / share, expiring in 514 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.55 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is an increase of 225 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMD is 0.68%, an increase of 9.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 1,252,519K shares. The put/call ratio of AMD is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.27% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advanced Micro Devices is 136.65. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.27% from its latest reported closing price of 108.22.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Micro Devices is 25,222MM, an increase of 15.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,913K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,016K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 42.28% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 40,371K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,228K shares, representing a decrease of 36.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 65.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,623K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,273K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 41.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 32,605K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,168K shares, representing a decrease of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 644.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 30,401K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,631K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies - the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible.

