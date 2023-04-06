Unusual Put Option Trade in Accenture (ACN) Worth $1,294.09K

On April 6, 2023 at 14:51:17 ET an unusually large $1,294.09K block of Put contracts in Accenture (ACN) was bought, with a strike price of $270.00 / share, expiring in 71 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.95 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in ACN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.05% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Accenture is $318.03. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $378.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.05% from its latest reported closing price of $281.33.

The projected annual revenue for Accenture is $64,813MM, an increase of 2.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accenture. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 3.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACN is 0.65%, a decrease of 10.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 529,413K shares. The put/call ratio of ACN is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,129K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,823K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 15,201K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,501K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,565K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,339K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 2.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,463K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,293K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,272K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,048K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Accenture Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, it offers Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services - all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Its 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. It embraces the power of change to create value and shared success for its clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

