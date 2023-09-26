Unusual orders sow confusion in case over Biden social media contacts

By Brendan Pierson

Sept 26 (Reuters) - A court order restricting the ability of President Joe Biden's administration to encourage social media companies to remove content remains on hold Tuesday after a series of unusual orders by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had left its legal status unclear over the last several days.

The confusion began after the court on Sept. 8 partly reversed a lower court's injunction against the administration, easing its restrictions while upholding its central finding that the administration's actions had violated free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

The order came in a lawsuit filed last year by Missouri, Louisiana and several individuals. It accused U.S. officials of unlawfully helping suppress conservative-leaning constitutionally protected speech on major social medial platforms, including Meta's Facebook, Alphabet's YouTube, and X, formerly called Twitter.

The Biden administration has argued that officials did nothing illegal and had sought to mitigate the hazards of online misinformation by alerting social media companies to content that violated their own policies.

On Sept. 11, the administration noted that the appeals court's order had left a legal loophole that would allow the lower court's ruling to take effect anyway through the end of October, when it would normally issue the mandate -- the formal document making its decision effective. The court responded by issuing the mandate later that day, resolving the issue.

The administration then asked the U.S. Supreme Court to pause the order while it appealed, which Justice Samuel Alito, acting for the court, did.

That did not end the story in the 5th Circuit, however. On Monday, the court granted a petition by the plaintiffs to rehear the case, without following the usual procedure of first asking for a response from the administration. The plaintiffs said in their petition that they wanted the 5th Circuit to restore parts of the lower court's injunction that it reversed.

On Tuesday, the administration asked the Supreme Court for a renewed stay, saying that the intended effect of the 5th Circuit's latest "unreasoned" order was "unclear."

Finally, later on Tuesday, the 5th Circuit withdrew its Sept. 11 mandate and Monday's order granting rehearing, and gave the administration until Thursday to respond and put the injunction entirely on hold.

5th Circuit Clerk of Court Lyle Cayce said in a brief phone interview that Monday's order had been a "clerical error" by one of his staff. He said the judges had intended only to allow the plaintiffs to seek rehearing, not to grant it immediately.

The three judges hearing the case were Circuit Judge Edith Brown Clement, Jennifer Walker Elrod and Don Willett, who were all appointed by Republican presidents.

The U.S. Department of Justice and the Missouri and Louisiana Attorney Generals' offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Louisiana-based U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in July had concluded that government officials had coercively pressured the companies to suppress posts by users that expressed views that were against COVID-19 vaccines, pandemic-related lockdowns intended as public health measures or that questioned the results of the 2020 election in which Biden, a Democrat, defeated Donald Trump, a Republican.

The case is Missouri v. Biden, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-30445.

For Missouri: Solicitor General Joshua Divine

For Louisiana: Solicitor General John Sauer

For the administration: Daniel Tenny of the U.S. Department of Justice

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

