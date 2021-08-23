Unusual Options Activity on United States Steel Corporation (X), Jumia Technologies (JMIA), and KE Holdings (BEKE)

Unusual Put Option Volume on United States Steel Corporation (X)

Today, among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in United States Steel Corporation (X).

There were a total of 15,142 contracts traded on the $21 strike put option at the bid, dated for September 17th, 2021, representing approximately 1,514,200 shares. This comes after the shifting Fed policy and the passing of the infrastructure bill, as steel maintains a structurally sound position against recent market events.

As of this writing, United States Steel is up 2.30%, $27.68 from its close Friday at $27.01. Historically, on this option chain, maximum open interest was 7,640 with a maximum volume of 87.

The chart below, which may be viewed here, represents United States Steel Corporation’s daily price since May 18th, 2021, in blue. The daily bullish premium is represented in green, the daily bearish premium in gold, and open interest in yellow.

Unusual Call Option Activity on Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA).

There were a total of 5,000 contracts traded on the $17.5 strike call option at the ask, dated for September 17th, 2021, representing approximately 500,000 shares. As of this writing, there was no reported open interest on this contract, and its volume is now approximately 5,080. This order follows Jumia Technologies’ earnings report on August 10th, 2021. Additionally, there continues to be divisiveness and volatility in the sector, particularly on Jumia Technologies as well as ContextLogic's Wish (Symbol: WISH).

In the charts below, Jumia’s chain breakdowns are visualized by expiration, on the left, and strike, on the right. On the September 17th, 2021 expiration, there is now approximately $3,494,000 bearish premium traded, in red, compared to the bullish premium, in green, totalling approximately $108,520. On the right chart, it is seen that the most active chain is now the September 17th, 2021 expiration, with its approximate bearish 1,477,250 volume, in red, over the 44,800 bullish volume, in green. Click here to view this data in greater detail at unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Put Option Activity on KE Holdings, Inc. (BEKE)

Among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE).

There were a total of 49,914 contracts traded on the $10 strike put option at the ask, dated for September 17th, 2021, representing approximately 4,991,400 shares. This order comes after KE Holdings reported on August 11th they would be appointing new directors. The volume from this order represents 128% of the volume seen in total on August 16th, and 131% of the volume on the 12th, just a day after KE Holdings reported their earnings. To investigate these options flow trends in more detail, please visit unusualwhales.com.

The chart below, which may be viewed here, represents KE Holdings’ daily price since May 18th, 2021, in blue. Its call volume has continued to find a mean, in green, but the put volume, in red, has increased. The sharpest spike of put volume visible below was on July 27th, 2021, ahead of the earnings report.

For further information on the unusual options activity of X, JMIA, and BEKE, visit unusualwhales.com.

