Unusual Options Activity in the Walt Disney (DIS), Opendoor Technologies (OPEN), and Allot (ALLT)

Unusual Options Activity in The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Today, November 11, 2021, among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in The Walt Disney Company (DIS), which opened at $162.89.

There were 14,000 contracts traded on the $145 strike put option, sold at the bid, dated for January 21st, 2021.

Altogether, these contracts represent approximately 1,400,000 shares and $3,200,000 in premium traded.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in The Walt Disney Company from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come after The Walt Disney Company reported earnings for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 2, 2021.

The charts above represent The Walt Disney Company’s option flow data with regards to premiums greater than $30,000.

As seen, bullish premium accounts for 53.2% of the volume at these levels, with 75.5% being bid-side orders, and 59.4% being in put premium traded.

Unusual Options Activity in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

In the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), which opened today at $23.55.

There were 10,000 contracts traded on the $23.5 strike call option, dated for November 19th, 2021, bought to open at the ask.

These contracts represent approximately 1,000,000 shares and $1,800,000 in premium traded.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Opendoor Technologies Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

In addition to the above, it is suspected a series of put orders came through, potentially from the same trader or entity:

These orders after Opendoor Technologies Inc. reported its 3Q21 earnings, revealing that: “Revenue of $2.3 billion, up 91% versus 2Q21, with 5,988 total homes sold, up 72% versus 2Q21”.

The charts above represent Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s historical price in blue, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in yellow.

As of this writing, Opendoor Technologies Inc. has had 150,460 calls traded, which is 409% greater than its 30-day call average.

Unusual Options Activity in Allot Ltd. (ALLT)

Finally, and again in the NasdaqGS, we saw noteworthy options activity in Allot Ltd. (ALLT), which opened at $12.52.

There were 3,000 contracts traded on the $20 strike call option, bought to open at the ask, dated for March 18th, 2021.

These orders represent approximately 300,000 contracts and $75,000 in premium traded.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Allot Ltd. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come after Demitri Kalogeropoulos from The Motley Fool reported Allot Ltd. fell over 10% after announc[ing] third-quarter results that missed Wall Street's high expectations.

The charts above represent Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s historical price in blue, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in yellow.

As of this writing, Opendoor Technologies Inc. has had 3,025 calls traded, which is 712% greater than its 30-day call average.

