Unusual Options Activity in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), Brighthouse Financial (BHF), and CommScope Holding Company (COMM)

Unusual Options Activity in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)

Today, October 20, 2021, in the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH), which opened at $87.29.

There were 5,378 contracts traded on the $90 strike call option, at the ask, dated for November 19th, 2021.

Additionally, there were another 5,000 contracts traded on the $95 strike put option, at the bid, for December 17th, 2021.

These orders did not appear to come in together, and the $90 strike call order that was traded near the ask has a volume, approximately 6,000, that is higher than its open interest of 117. The $95 strike calls traded at the bid, however, have an open interest of approximately 6,000 already.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come just ahead of Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s earnings announcement slated for October 28th, 2021. As such, the above orders could be intuited as betting around the earnings report, and a roll down into a more aggressive strike and date.

The charts above represent Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s historical price in blue, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in yellow.

As of this writing, TXRH has had 11,840 calls traded, which is 2,077% above its 30-day call volume average.

To view more information about TXRH's daily flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF)

Again, in the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF), which opened at $50.60.

There were 5,000 contracts traded on the $60 strike call option, at the ask, dated for February 18th, 2022.

Additionally, there were another 5,000 contracts traded on the $65 strike call option, at the bid, and for the same date.

Altogether, these orders represent approximately 1,000,000 shares and $1,225,000 premium traded. If these orders were traded together, they represent a call debit spread.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come in after reports revealing that $BHF has crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $49.00, changing hands for $49.35/share.

The charts above represent Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s historical price in blue, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in yellow.

As of this writing, BHF has had 10,201 calls traded, which is 2,922% above its 30-day call volume average.

To view more information about BHF's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)

Finally, and yet again in the NasdaqGS, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM), which opened at $11.77.

There were 7,571 contracts traded on the $12 strike call option, at the ask, dated for May 20th, 2022.

These orders represent approximately 757,100 shares and $1,600,000 premium traded.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come after reports by Simply Wall St asking: “should shareholders be worried about its [$COMM’s] use of debt?”

The charts above represent CommScope Holding Company, Inc.’s historical price in blue, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in yellow.

As of this writing, COMM has had 14,577 calls traded, which is 1,577% above its 30-day call volume average.

To view more information about COMM's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

For further information on the unusual options activity of TXRH, BHF, and COMM visit unusualwhales.com.

