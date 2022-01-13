Unusual Options Activity in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) , Phunware (PHUN), and Vale S.A. (VALE)

Unusual Options Activity in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Today, January 13, 2022, among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), which opened at $140.75.

There were multiple sets of 2,000 and 1,800 sized contracts traded on the $155 strike call option, dated for January 28, 2022, bought to open at the ask

These contracts were likely a trade previously reported from a user on Twitter, and now this trade has sold to close the $140 strike calls dated for the 21st, and have rolled them to higher strikes and further out dates

You may watch this video to see how to track these kinds of opportunities in the Unusual Whales flow

Seen above are the noteworthy options in Taiwan Semiconductor from the Unusual Whales flow dashboard.

These orders come after MTNewswires reported that Taiwan Semiconductor “rose 5% after reporting Q4 earnings of NT$32.05 ($1.15) per American depositary share.”

Seen above is the aforementioned chain’s historical volume, in red, and open interest, in blue, as bar charts behind the requisite bid and ask, in a light blue and darker shade, respectively.

As can be seen, the volume on this chain overshadows the open interest (which is hardly viewable given the scale of these orders), so therefore we know these contracts were, indeed, bought or sold to open, not closed.

To view more information about TSM's daily flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in Phunware, Inc. (PHUN)

In the Nasdaq Capital Market (NasdaqCM), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Phunware, Inc. (PHUN), which opened today at $3.05.

There were 1,999 contracts traded on the $3 strike put call option, dated for January 21, 2022, bought to open at the ask. The bid-ask spread on this chain was $.35 to $.40 at the time of entry, and the spot price was $.40

These trades were detected using the new Unusual Whales Hottest Chains & Tickers panel, seen here.

If you would like to read more about this new panel, please check this Twitter thread here.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Phunware from the Unusual Whales flow tool.

These orders have come after Kwhen Finance Editors reported: “shares closed [on the 10th] 13.4% lower than it did at the end of [the 9th].”

A tip from the flow: Trades appended with a briefcase emoji can be intuited as bought or sold to open. This determination is made if the size of the trade was greater than the chain's open interest. Only trades that can be positively identified as being bought or sold to open will be marked as such (with the briefcase).

Be mindful! Trades without the briefcase emoji might still have been bought or sold to open!

The charts above represent Phunware’s option flow data with regards to the last 100 trades and of premiums greater than $1,000.

67.8% of the premium traded at these premium levels are in bearish bets, with 77.4% as ask-side orders, and 63.3% are in put premiums.

To view more information about PHUN's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in Vale S.A. (VALE)

Finally, and again in the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Vale S.A. (VALE), which opened today at $15.36.

There were a series of cross trades at the $16 and $18 strike call options, dated for February 18, 2022, bought to open at the ask

Additionally, there were another series of cross trades for January 21, the $14 and $17 strike call options, also bought to open at the ask

Be mindful: Both the $18 strike and $17 strike call options had lower premium bid-ask spread, and the $18 strike was traded at the mid price of $.12 with a bid-ask of $.11 to $.13

Seen above are the noteworthy options in Vale from the Unusual Whales flow tool.

These orders come after Stavros Georgiadis from TipRanks reported that Vale, “Despite Drop, Strong Fundamentals Supportive in 2022.”

As stated, the orders in this report were cross trades: A cross trade occurs when a broker executed buy and sell orders for this same position from different client accounts and then reported them on an exchange. In other words, these are an aggregation of many positions taken on both the buy and sell side

The chart above represents Vale’s historical price in cyan, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in blue.

As of this writing, Vale has had 154,630 calls traded, which is 498% greater than its 30-day call average.

To view more information about VALE's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.