Unusual Options Activity in Pfizer (PFE) and Rolled Contracts on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

Unusual Options Activity in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Today, December 31, 2021, among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Pfizer Inc. (PFE), which opened at $58.53.

There were 1,541 contracts traded on the $60 strike call option dated for January 7th, 2021

The open interest on this chain was 11,600 as of this morning’s open, and with this new volume, the total volume on the chain has overtaken the open interest, 12,195 to 11,596, respectively

Additionally, the put-call ratio on Pfizer Inc.’s option order flow is at .6 which implies bullishness is increasing

A tip from the flow: The put/call ratio (P/C) is put volume divided by call volume. Put/call ratio is important and can be an indication of sentiment shifting. A P/C greater than .7 means more puts are being bought than calls, so the trend is getting bearish. A P/C of .7 to .5 is becoming more bullish

Seen above are all of the noteworthy options in Pfizer Inc. from the Unusual Whales flow tool.

These orders come after the U.K. Approves Pfizer's Antiviral Covid-19 Pill 'Paxlovid.'

Seen above is the aforementioned chain’s historical volume, in red, and open interest, in blue, as bar charts behind the requisite bid and ask, in a light blue and darker shade, respectively.

Historically, this chain had a spike in its spot price around December 16th and 17th, and today has reached its highest volumes and open interests thus far, with its bid-ask again beginning to climb.

To view more information about PFE's daily flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

A Review of Unusual Options Activity in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Yesterday, December 30th, 2021, in the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw reports of unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), which opened then at $64.86 and today at $64.43.

There were 4,000 contracts traded on the $70 strike call option, dated for January 21st, 2022

Additionally, there were 2,500 contracts traded on the $65 strike call option, for the same date

Of note, the open interest on the $65 strike call was greater than the volume on this chain

Seen above are all of the noteworthy options in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. from the Unusual Whales flow tool.

These were the orders that came in yesterday just before close (please note, the timestamps there were in a different time zone; that would have been around 03:50 p.m. EST).

As stated, on the $65 call option, the volume on the day was about the size of this order, but the open interest was around 3,800...so at that time, there was simply no way to know if they were bought or sold to open.

However, the $70 call option contracts were well above the 2,900 open interest, so we can be confident these were bought or sold to open.

A tip from the flow: Trades appended with 🛍️ can be intuited as bought or sold to open. This determination is made if the size of the trade was greater than the chain's open interest

Be mindful! Trades without the 🛍️ symbol might still have been bought or sold to open!

Seen above is the volume and open interest, highlighted in pink, for the $70 strike call option dated for January 21st, 2021.

As of today’s open, the open interest on the chain has increased by approximately 4,000 from yesterday, implying that the whale did, in fact, enter into the $70 strike call contracts to open.

Seen above is the volume and open interest, highlighted in pink, for the $65 strike call option dated for January 21st, 2021.

As of today’s open, the open interest on the $65 strike chain decreased, implying that the whale exited those orders yesterday.

Altogether, therefore, this whale rolled their $65 strike option contracts up a strike and bought into more contracts, increasing the magnitude of this bet overall.

To view more information about ZI's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

