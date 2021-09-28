Unusual Options Activity in Peloton Interactive (PTON), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Moody's (MCO)

Unusual Options Activity in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)

Today, in the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON), which opened at $91.00.

There was an order sized at 1,146 contracts traded on the $86 strike put option at the ask, dated for October 8th, 2021, representing 114,600 shares.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Peloton Interactive, Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

In spite of these orders, they come just after Peleton Interactive, Inc. made a deal with UnitedHealth.

Per the charts above, representing Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s option chain breakdown for minimum premiums of $30,000 or more, bearish premium has overtaken bullish, 63.1% to 36.9%. Puts make up 79.4% of these whales’ orders, represented by 59.7% of the premium traded.

To view more information about PTON's daily flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

In the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG), which opened today at $1,005.53.

There was an order sized at 1,000 contracts traded on the $1,100 strike call option at the bid, dated for January 21st, 2021, representing 100,000 shares.

Additionally, there was another order sized at 1,000 contracts traded on the $970 strike call option at the ask, dated for April 14th, 2022, representing another 100,000 shares.

Altogether, these orders might be considered a diagonal call calendar spread, capitalizing on nearer-term volatility with an anticipation of a bullish climb into a later date.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

This order comes after the Motley Fool inquired: “Will Intuitive Surgical Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?”

Per the charts above, representing Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s option chain breakdown for minimum premiums of $30,000 or more, bullish premium activity has overtaken bearish, 67.8% to 32.2%, yet the premium on calls are weighted at 48.4% compared to puts at 51.6%.

To view more information about ISRG's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Finally, among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Moody's Corporation (MCO), which opened at $16.53.

There was a total of 2,717 contracts traded on the $390 strike call option at the bid, dated for October 15th, 2021, representing approximately 271,700 shares.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Moody's Corporation from the Unusual Whales Flow.

This order comes after continuing good news around Moody’s Corporation, as in the second quarter, revenue grew by 5% after excluding the impact from foreign exchange.

The charts above represent Moody's Corporation’s historical price in blue, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in yellow. As can be seen, call volume has reached 5,489 today, which is 6963% over MCO’s 30 day historical average.

To view more information about MCO's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

For further information on the unusual options activity of PTON, ISRG, and MCO visit unusualwhales.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.