Unusual Options Activity in Opendoor Technologies (OPEN), DICK's Sporting Goods (DKS), and Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Unusual Options Activity in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Today, December 02, 2021, in the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), which opened at $14.63.

There were 1,798 contracts traded on the $16 strike call option dated for January 21st, 2022, bought to open at the ask.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Opendoor Technologies Inc. from the Unusual Whales flow tool.

These orders come after Trevor Jennewine and Travis Hoium of The Motley Fool reported why Opendoor stock shot higher after Q3 earnings.

The charts above represent Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s option flow data with regards to premiums greater than $30,000.

87.9% of the premium traded at these premium levels are in bullish bets, with 71.7% as ask-side orders, and 71.2% are in call premiums.

Unusual Options Activity in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)

Among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS), which opened today at $115.34.

There were 6,238 contracts traded on the $125 strike call option, dated for January 21st, 2022.

Note well, on Opendoor Technologies Inc. goes ex dividend at the amount of $1.75 on December 9th, 2021.

As such, large, deep in the money call options are often ordered to capitalize on the dividend. It might be a consideration to therefore trade differently around companies who are posting a dividend in the coming days or weeks.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. from the Unusual Whales flow. The money stack emoji to the left of the ticker represents an upcoming ex dividend date.

These orders come after DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021. An increase in net sales was the primary driver of the strong results.

The chart above represents DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s historical price in cyan, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in blue.

As of this writing, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has had 7,949 calls traded, which is 132% greater than its 30-day call average.

Unusual Options Activity in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Finally, and again in the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), which opened at $34.41.

There were 15,000 contracts traded on the $38 strike call option, dated for December 17th, 2021.

These orders were a part of a cross trade, meaning a broker executed the order by matching buy and sell orders for the same security across various client accounts, and then reported them as such.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Delta Air Lines, Inc. from the Unusual Whales flow.

These orders come after a 7.6% setback yesterday.

The charts above represent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s option flow data with regards to premiums greater than $30,000.

83.3% of the premium traded at these premium levels are in bullish bets, with 73.7% as ask-side orders, and 70.1% are in call premiums.

