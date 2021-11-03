Unusual Options Activity in NIKE (NKE), Altice USA (ATUS), and Novavax (NVAX)

Unusual Options Activity in NIKE, Inc. (NKE)

Today, November 03, 2021, among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in NIKE, Inc. (NKE), which opened at $169.00.

There were 10,000 contracts traded on the $165 strike call option, at the bid, dated for December 17th, 2021.

10,000 contracts traded on the $175 strike call option, at the ask, and for the same date.

10,000 contracts traded on the $180 strike call option, at the ask, and for the same date.

Finally, there were 10,000 contracts traded on the $190 strike call option, at the ask, for the same date.

Of note, the $190 and $180 strike call options’ volumes were above the open interest.

Altogether, these contracts represent approximately 4,000,000 shares and $16,310,000 in premium traded.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in NIKE, Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come after our previous report on September 30th, when we reported on similar noteworthy and unusual betting on NIKE, Inc..

The charts above represent NIKE, Inc.’s option flow data with regards to premiums greater than $1,000.

As seen, bullish premium accounts for 88% of the options chains, with 93.4% of ask-side orders and 95.1% being in calls. Comparatively, not pictured, the $30,000 premium levels are 57.1% bearish, with the same amount in bid-side orders and 100% in calls. Therefore, the orders above account for these noteworthy changes in options flow levels.

Unusual Options Activity in Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)

Again, in the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS), which opened at $16.41.

There were a total of 5,750 contracts traded on the $25 strike call option, bought to open at the ask, dated for June 17th, 2021.

These contracts represent approximately 575,000 shares, and $546,000 in premium traded.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Altice USA, Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come in after BNK Invest’s reports that Altice USA, Inc. has entered into oversold territory, hitting an RSI reading of 28.3, after changing hands as low as $16.325 per share.

The charts above represent Altice USA, Inc.’s historical price in blue, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in yellow.

As of this writing, Altice USA, Inc. has had 13,495 call contracts traded which is 245% greater than its 30-day call volume average.

Unusual Options Activity in Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)

Finally, in the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), which opened at $189.15.

There were 894 contracts traded on the $210 strike call option, bought to open at the ask, dated for April 14th, 2022.

Additionally, there were 276 contracts traded on the $230 strike call option, sold to open at the bid, dated for November 12th, 2021.

There is no reason to suspect that these orders were necessarily together, as they were approximately ten minutes apart; however, they were both sized over the open interest, and of noteworthy premiums, such as the $210 calls amounted to approximately $3,800,000 in premium traded.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Novavax, Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come after RTTNews’ reports revealing that Novavax, Inc. said that it has filed for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine to the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority (Medsafe).

The charts above represent Novavax, Inc.’s option flow data with regards to premiums greater than $30,000.

As seen, bullish premium accounts for 63.9% of the options chains, with 61% of ask-side orders and 78.9% being in calls.

