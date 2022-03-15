Options

Unusual Options Activity in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), SM Energy (SM), and NIKE (NKE)

Contributor
Unusual Whales
Published

Unusual Options Activity in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)

Today, March 15, 2022, in the NasdaqCM, there was unusual or noteworthy options trading activity in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA), which opened at $21.33.

0315 uw1

Seen above are the noteworthy options in Marathon from the Unusual Whales hottest chains tool.

As seen, the contracts had an acceleration factor of 0.94, implying there was a rapid increase in trading activity over open interest on this chain. Furthermore, the red bar in the “OHLC” column is lower than the green, implying the low price was a valid entry and has sold higher than its current price, open contract price, and closing price.

0315 uw2

Seen above are the noteworthy options in Marathon from the Unusual Whales flow.

A tip from the flow: The ! emoji means the volume of the chain is greater than the open interest on the chain itself.

0315 uw3

Seen above is the aforementioned chain’s historical volume, in red, and open interest, in blue, as bar charts behind the requisite bid and ask, in a light blue and darker shade, respectively.

The open interest on this chain today was 1,897 contracts and the volume thus far has been 4,508; therefore, these contracts may be intuited as having been to open.

To view more information about MARA's daily flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in SM Energy Company (SM)

In the NYSE, there was unusual or noteworthy options trading activity in SM Energy Company (SM), which opened today at $34.15.

0315 uw4

Seen above are the noteworthy options in SM Energy from the Unusual Whales flow alerts page.

A tip from the flow: Trades appended with the ↕ and 🔃 emojis are trades that have potentially came in together as a part of a strategy, and are coded accordingly (such as MLET or TLCT) under the codes column.  Clicking on these emojis will open all of the trades that came in together so that the holistic strategy may be investigated.

0315 uw5

Above is the largest sized order that came in as a part of this repeated activity alert.

A tip from the flow:  When viewing alerts in the Unusual Whales flow, you can click the order’s option contract expiration to open another panel which has three additional charts and a table to take a deeper dive into the company’s overall intraday options volumes, the chain’s bid-ask pressures, and historical volumes and open interests.

0315 uw6

Seen above is the aforementioned chain’s historical volume, in red, and open interest, in blue, as bar charts behind the requisite bid and ask, in a light blue and darker shade, respectively.

There is no way to discern whether these contracts were opened or closed, however, as the open interest on this chain was 8,379 and the volume is 10,996; given the bid-ask spread on this chain has come down to $0.85 to $1.00 from $2.45 to $2.75 from March 10, 2022.

To view more information about SM's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in NIKE, Inc. (NKE)

Finally in the NYSE, there was unusual or noteworthy options trading activity in NIKE, Inc. (NKE), which opened today at $119.84.

0315 uw7

Seen above are the noteworthy options in NIKE from the Unusual Whales flow.

A tip from the flow:  When viewing alerts in the Unusual Whales flow alerts page, you can click “Link to flow” to view chain’s activity in the overall options order flow, as seen here:

0315 uw8

Seen above are the orders that triggered the previously mentioned order that came in above the ask price.

As stated, these orders were marked as a “sweep.” An options sweep (or sweep-to-fill) occurs when a broker splits an order into many parts in order to get the best possible pricings currently offered on the market.

0315 uw9

The charts above represent NIKE’s option flow data with regards to the last 250 trades and of premiums greater than $30,000.

45.6% of the premium traded is in bullish bets, with 7.3% of the premium traded is in calls, with 61.7% as ask-side orders. The put call ratio for NIKE is 1.05, which is bearish.

A tip from the flow:  The put/call ratio (P/C) is put volume divided by call volume. Put/call ratio is important and can be an indication of sentiment shifting.  A P/C greater than .7 means more puts are being bought than calls, so the trend is getting bearish. A P/C of .7 to .5 is becoming more bullish (This distinction is made because more calls are often traded than puts, so a P/C of 1 is outside of the median). 

To view more information about NKE's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MARA SM NKE

Other Topics

Companies
Unusual Whales

Unusual Whales

Unusual Whales uncovers unusual options, stocks, and crypto purchases, to equalize information for the retail investor. Follow at unusualwhales.com

Read Unusual Whales' Bio

Explore Options

Explore

Most Popular