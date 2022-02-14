Unusual Options Activity in Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), Freshworks (FRSH), and YETI Holdings (YETI)

Unusual Options Activity in Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Today, February 14, 2022, in the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), which opened at $5.74.

There were a series of orders on the $7 strike call option dated for June 17, 2022, bought to open at or near the ask of $0.25 with a bid-ask range of $0.23 to $0.26.

The open interest on this chain as of this morning’s open was 921 contracts. The volume thus far is now over approximately 3,100; therefore, we may intuit that these traders are opening positions, either buying to open or selling to open, not closing.

Please note, Kinross reporting its earnings on February 16, 2022, after market close.

Seen above are the noteworthy options in Kinross from the Unusual Whales flow.

Additionally, these orders were spotted in the new Unusual Whales hottest chains page with a high acceleration factor; this implied that more orders outside of a standard deviation were being opened on this chain.

Seen above are the orders from the new Unusual Whales hottest chains page.

Seen above is the aforementioned chain’s historical volume, in red, and open interest, in blue, as bar charts behind the requisite bid and ask, in a light blue and darker shade, respectively.

The volume on this chain has now increased to 3,155 as of this writing; the open interest today was 921, so we can intuit these contracts all as having been bought or sold to open, not closed.

To view more information about KGC's daily flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Again in the NasdaqGS, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Freshworks Inc. (FRSH), which opened today at $18.72.

There were two independent orders of 8,000 and then 1,000 contracts traded on the February 18, 2022 expiration date for the $22.5 strike call options, appearing to be bought to open at the ask with a bid-ask spread of $0.35 to $0.50.

Then, there were 1,000 and 500 orders traded on the same expiration but on the $20 strike call options, appear to be sold to close at the bid with a bid-ask spread of $1.25 to $1.45.

Using the interest on the $20 strike call chain over time, we may intuit that these traders are exiting their $20 call positions and entering into $22.5 strike calls.

Of interest, these orders were marked as “floor.” Floor traders work on the floor of an exchange. When a floor trader executes a trade, exclusively for their own account, it must be reported on an exchange by the "floor" tag. Click here to read about floor traders' performance.

Seen above are both sets of noteworthy options in Freshworks from the Unusual Whales flow.

A tip from the flow: Trades appended with the ↕ emoji are trades that have potentially came in together as a part of a strategy, and are coded accordingly as MLET or MLFT, under the codes column. Click on that emoji will open all of the trades that came in together so that the holistic strategy may be investigated.

These orders come after Keith Noonan from The Motley Fool explained that Freshworks “got crushed Friday. The software-as-a-service stock ended the daily trading session down 18% due to turbulence for the broader market and weaker-than-expected guidance that arrived with the company's fourth-quarter results.”

Seen above is the aforementioned chain’s historical volume, in red, and open interest, in blue, as bar charts behind the requisite bid and ask, in a light blue and darker shade, respectively.

As the volume Friday, the 11, was 6,287 contracts traded, and today’s volume from these orders themselves have amounted to 5,000 contracts, we may intuit that this trader is rolling their contracts up, assuming these orders were indeed correlated.

To view more information about FRSH's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)

Finally, in the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI), which opened today at $65.11.

There were 1,901 contracts traded on the $62.5 strike put option dated for February 25, 2022 bought to open at the ask at a spot price of $2.85 with a bid-ask spread of $2.50 to $2.95. The volume on this chain is now nearly 3K and the open interest as of this morning’s open was just 25 contracts open.

Please note, YETI reports its earnings today, February 17, before market open.

Seen above are the noteworthy options in YETI from the Unusual Whales flow.

The charts above represent YETI’s option flow data with regards to the last 250 trades and of premiums greater than $1,000.

32.1% of the premium traded is in bullish bets, with 9.1% of the premium traded is in calls, with 68% as ask-side orders. The put call ratio for YETI is 6.07, which is bearish.

A tip from the flow: The put/call ratio (P/C) is put volume divided by call volume. Put/call ratio is important and can be an indication of sentiment shifting. A P/C greater than .7 means more puts are being bought than calls, so the trend is getting bearish. A P/C of .7 to .5 is becoming more bullish (This distinction is made because more calls are often traded than puts, so a P/C of 1 is outside of the median).

To view more information about YETI's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

