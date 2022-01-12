Unusual Options Activity in Kinder Morgan (KMI), BP (BP), and Cloudflare (NET)

Unusual Options Activity in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)

Today, January 12, 2022, among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) which opened at $17.71.

There has been significant or noteworthy volume on the LEAPS (long expiration equity anticipation securities) for January 20, 2023. Approximately $3.7 million in bullish premium has been traded on this chain, with 9,883 of the requisite volume as ask-side orders, compared to 1,957 at the bid

LEAPS are options contracts with longer-dated expirations, typically a year or more out, and a more affordable solution than outright owning 100 shares of a stock

Seen above are the noteworthy options in Kinder Morgan from the Unusual Whales flow dashboard.

These orders come after Daniel Foelber from The Motley Fool inquired: “Energy Was the S&P 500's Best-Performing Sector in 2021. Can the Outperformance Continue?”

The charts above represent Kinder Morgan’s option flow data with regards to every trade in the flow at different levels of premium traded: $5,000, $15,000, $30,000 and $200,000.

74.85% of the premium traded at the $30,000 levels are in bullish bets, with $4.1 million in call premium. Furthermore, the $5,000 premium levels are in bullish bets at 68.28%, with over $4.4 million in bullish premium traded.

Unusual Options Activity in BP (BP)

Again in the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in BP (BP), which opened today at $31.13.

There were 3,000 contracts traded on the $18.5 strike put call option, dated for February 11, 2022, bought to open at the ask

These trades were detected using the new Unusual Whales Hottest Chains & Tickers panel, seen here

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in BP from the Unusual Whales flow tool.

A tip from the flow: Trades appended with a briefcase emoji can be intuited as bought or sold to open. This determination is made if the size of the trade was greater than the chain's open interest. Only trades that can be positively identified as being bought or sold to open will be marked as such (with the briefcase)

Additionaly, these orders come after Ron Bousso and Sabrina Valle from Reuters reported that this is “the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil.”

The charts above represent BP’s option flow data with regards to the last 100 trades and of premiums greater than $1,000.

81.6% of the premium traded at these premium levels are in bullish bets, with 71.8% as ask-side orders, and 82.2% are in call premiums.

Unusual Options Activity in Cloudflare, Inc. (NET)

Finally, and again in the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Cloudflare, Inc. (NET), which opened today at $117.00.

There were 2,000 contracts traded on the $134 strike call option, dated for January 28, 2022, bought to open at $2.03 with a bid-ask spread of $1.56 to $2.03

Seen above are the noteworthy options in Cloudflare from the Unusual Whales flow tool.

These orders come after Anders Bylund from The Motley Fool explained: “Here's Why Cloudflare, Elastic, and Fiverr Plunged in December.”

Additionally, these orders came in as floor trades: Floor traders work on the floor of an exchange. When a floor trader executes a trade, exclusively for their own account, it must be reported on an exchange by the "floor" tag.

Click here to read the Unusual Whales report on floor traders' performance.

Seen above is the aforementioned chain’s historical volume, in red, and open interest, in blue, as bar charts behind the requisite bid and ask, in a light blue and darker shade, respectively.

It must be noted that the volume overshadows any open interest on this chain, and that the bid-ask is about as low as it ever historically has been.

