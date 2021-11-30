Unusual Options Activity in Genesco (GCO), WeWork (WE), and Moderna (MRNA)

Unusual Options Activity in Genesco Inc. (GCO)

Today, November 30, 2021, among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Genesco Inc. (GCO), which opened at $62.40.

There were 926 contracts traded on the $65 strike call option dated for March 18th, 2022, bought to open above the ask.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Genesco Inc. from the new Unusual Whales flow alerts tool.

These orders come before Genesco Inc. reports its earnings on December 3rd, 2021, before market open.

The chart above represents Genesco Inc.’s most active chains.

The $65 strike call option now has approximately 3,339% greater volume than the second highest chain, and as this position was taken up by a floor trade, it is therefore quite noteworthy.

Unusual Options Activity in WeWork Inc. (WE)

Again in the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in WeWork Inc. (WE), which opened today at $9.05.

There were originally 9,713 contracts ordered on the $10 strike call option dated for December 31st, 2021, at the ask; however, this order was cancelled, which is a normal occurrence, and resubmitted as 9,000 contracts instead. These types of cancellations can be viewed in the Unusual Whales flow as a struck through text.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in WeWork Inc. from the Unusual Whales flow.

These orders come after Simply Wall St reported that WeWork Inc.’s CEO & Director, Sandeep Mathrani, recently bought US$250k worth of stock, paying US$8.46 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.7%.

The charts above represent WeWork Inc.’s option flow data with regards to premiums greater than $30,000 broken down by option chain expiration dates.

As seen, the December 31st expiration has the most premium, at approximately $1.5M bullish premium traded.

Unusual Options Activity in Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)

Yesterday, November 29th, 2021, we saw noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), which opened yesterday at $370.33 and today at $351.58.

There were 1,900 contracts traded on the $230 strike put option, above the ask, dated for January 21st, 2022.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Moderna, Inc. from the NEW Unusual Whales flow alerts panel.

These orders come after Manas Mishra from Reuters reported that Moderna, Inc. could take months to begin shipping a COVID-19 vaccine that works specifically against the Omicron variant, its chief executive officer, Stéphane Bancel, told CNBC on Monday.

The charts above represent Moderna, Inc.’s option flow data with regards to premiums greater than $30,000.

59.3% of the premium traded at these premium levels are in bullish bets, with 67.9% as ask-side orders, and 86.1% are in call premiums.

